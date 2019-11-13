CEMENT manufacturer, PPC Zimbabwe, is targeting to enter into a partnership with investors for the provision of up to 16 megawatts of power through solar energy for its two plants in Bulawayo.

The move is intended to ensure uninterrupted supplies to the company’s plants, which have been equally affected by the prevailing power shortages in the country.

Power utility, Zesa Holdings has since mid-this year been forced to ration power as production at its main hydro-power plant dwindled due to water shortages, while the main thermal station, due to old age, experiences constant break downs.

PPC Zimbabwe, in an expression of interest yesterday, said it wanted to get into a solar power purchase agreement, with a firm that is able to provide a combined 28 hours battery backup cover for its two plants, one in Colleen Bawn and the other in Bulawayo.

The two plants have combined annual capacity to produce 760 000 tonnes of cement.

“As part of its drive to use renewable energy, the company is interested in harnessing solar energy at its Colleen Bawn and Bulawayo factories,” the cement maker said.

The power purchase agreement will be for a minimum of 20 years, with the cement maker providing land for the solar plant. PPC Zimbabwe said the Colleen Bawn plant consumes about 11MW and will require a battery backup to cover at least 16 hours while the Bulawayo factory requires 5MW and a backup of 12 hours. Besides those two plants, the cement maker also runs a third plant in Harare.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) also unveiled plans to install solar power at the Victoria Falls International Airport.

“CAAZ hereby invites EOI from capable and reputable companies in and outside Zimbabwe interested in financing, developing, constructing, owning, operating and maintaining one or more photovoltaic power systems at the Victoria Falls International Airport.

“CAAZ will provide the land while the company will pay rent for the land in cash for units of power to be supplied,” said the authority. The company or developer will arrange for the sale of the bulk of the generated power to other clients, preferably 1MW in size, and shall meet all necessary regulations and permits.” — New Ziana/Business Reporter