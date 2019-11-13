Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) has received sponsorship from PPC Zimbabwe for their Rugby High Performance camp set for December 7-9.

PPC donated 600 bags of cement to develop infrastructure for the rugby department at the school.

The two-day rugby programme aims to improve each player’s overall rugby game, so that CBC can once again compete with the country’s top rugby schools.

“We wish CBC rugby all the best for the camp as well as for the coming season. PPC is behind and in support of the college’s rugby rebuilding and rebranding programme,” said PPC general manager for sales and marketing Nkosana Mapuma.

PPC seeks to develop healthy living through sport and uphold this drive through various sponsorships in diverse sport codes, including athletics, tennis, rugby and cricket both at professional and grassroots level.

The company held its seventh edition of the PPC Matopos 33 Miler ultra-marathon in April.