Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

URBAN local authorities are set to brief President Mnangagwa on how they are embracing Government programmes while working to ensure that the nation attains an upper middle-income status by 2030, an official has said.

The Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) will from today to Friday, hold its annual conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo where President Mnangagwa and some ministers are expected to attend.

In an interview yesterday, UCAZ president, who is also Gweru Mayor, Josiah Makombe, said the President is set to address the urban local authorities gathering on Friday.

The conference will be running under the theme: “Urban Local Authorities: Embracing Devolution with the mantra of an Upper Middle Income by 2030.”

“As local authorities we feel that there are some challenges that the President must know personally not just get reports so that he can also proffer solutions. The President has already met councillors from rural authorities and likewise we would also want him to meet councillors from urban authorities,” said Clr Makombe.

He said their conference will also bring out how they are embracing devolution while working to achieve the country’s vision of an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Clr Makombe said urban local authorities provide services to a lot of people hence it would be critical for the President and Government to have first-hand information on some of their pressing issues.

He said several Government officials will address guests during the three-day conference as their responsibilities are in sync with operations of urban local authorities.

“It will be ideal for us to share information on those challenges and come up with solutions and how we can tackle the challenges that local authorities are facing. Issues to do with water, issues to do with refuse collection, issues to do with waste water. These are very important, very critical. We are about to enter the rainy season and if all these things are not solved on time and if we do not get support from Government, we might have outbreaks of diseases in these local authorities,” said Clr Makombe.

He said the conference would also provide opportunities to local authorities to attract investments for development projects in their localities. — @nqotshili