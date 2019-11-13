Mthabisi Tshuma

Villagers in Tshelanyemba will be treated to an early festive season as a community gala will be held at Tshelanyemba Business Centre in Maphisa on Saturday.

Dance outfit, Sungura Masters who recently shifted base to Harare, are billed to perform at the gala and will be joined by up-and-coming musician Gali and dance outfit Mafika.

It will be a double celebration as the gala, the first of its kind in the area, will coincide with the opening of a new nightspot, Ndangwa Complex.

The club’s owner, Thembelani Dube said the gala is part of the club’s vision of revamping the entertainment nightlife in the rural area.

“Over the years, the rural area has been starved of quality entertainment and with the way the people like bands and live performances, I saw it fit to host a gala as I open my club that I believe will give patrons a feel of live entertainment.

“The times of enjoying are upon us, thus as the people of Tshelanyemba, we want to enjoy and be merry on this day,” said Ndlovu.

He said they would have loved to bring A-list performers but could not do so due to budget constraints.

“Because we faced a number of financial challenges in ensuring the club opens, we failed to get other renowned artistes to come and perform, but that won’t dampen the party mood.” – @mthabisi_mthire