Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has said all Politburo members must attend the party’s Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare today.

The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters and all members are expected to be seated at 9:45AM.

The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, confirmed the meeting.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr OM Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 13 November 2019 at the party headquarters commencing at 10AM,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cde Khaya-Moyo has announced dates for the accreditation of delegates to attend the party’s 18th National People’s Conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East.

“In preparation for the forthcoming 18th Zanu-PF National People’s Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School, Mashonaland East in December 2019, the security and accreditation team will be accrediting delegates as reflected per the attached schedule. Only bona fide delegates will be accredited according to laid down party regulations,” he said.

In Matabeleland North, the accreditation will be held at York House in Bulawayo on November 18, in Lupane on November 20 and in Binga on November 22.

In Matabeleland South, delegates will be accredited in Plumtree on November 27, in Gwanda on November 29 and in Beitbridge on December 1.

Bulawayo province’s accreditation will be held on November 24 and 25 at venues to be announced while in Masvingo delegates will be accredited on 24 November in Gutu, November 26 in Chiredzi and on November 28 in Masvingo.

In the Midlands province, the accreditation will commence on November 30 in Zvishavane, proceed to Gweru on December 2 and December 4 in Gokwe while in Mashonaland West delegates will be accredited on November 18 in Karoi, on November 20 in Chinhoyi and on November 22 in Chegutu.

Cde Khaya Moyo said in Manicaland the registration of delegates will take place on November 18 in Rusape, on November 20 in Mutare and on November 20 at Birchenough Bridge.

He said accreditation of delegates in Mashonaland East will take place on November 30 in Murewa, on December 2 in Marondera and on December 4 in Chivhu while in Mashonaland Central the process will be done on November 24 in Mount Darwin, November 26 in Bindura and November 28 in Guruve.

Cde Khaya Moyo said the party’s delegates from Harare would be accredited on November 21 and 22 at the party’s headquarters.

He said other delegates such as those providing services would be accredited on November 25 while officials and security personnel would be accredited on November 26 at the party headquarters in Harare.

Local and foreign journalists will be accredited on November 27 while local and foreign guests’ will be accredited on November 28 also at the party’s headquarters.

Cde Khaya Moyo said ushers and service drivers would be accredited at the party’s headquarters on November 29 while Politburo members would be accredited on December 9 and 10.

Central Committee members will be accredited on December 10 and 11.—@nqotshili