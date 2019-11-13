KAIZER Chiefs star Khama Billiat says the dressing room atmosphere has improved under coach Ernst Middendorp, which has contributed to their impressive form.

Amakhosi are at the top of the Absa Premiership standings after 11 games, winning nine, and have opened up a 10-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns after beating Orlando Pirates 3-2 in the Soweto derby on Saturday.

Billiat is enjoying life at Chiefs and hopes the good times will keep rolling for a long time as they aim to end their four-year trophy drought.

“The guys look so happy. It’s good that we are gelling together so well and it’s scary, but it requires a lot of paying attention to small details, especially when you are winning.

‘‘You don’t want to do the wrong things,” Billiat said.

“We try to do the things we did right before. We also try to look at the things we didn’t do well and try to rectify them to become better.”

Asked about the change in atmosphere at the club, Billiat added: “We definitely feel different. We feel like we are more united. We feel like we are more united to help the club. It’s just a good feeling around and hopefully, it’s here to stay.” – Sport24.co.za