Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

A workshop for the Intwasa Arts Festival 100 Girls/100 Voices poetry slam is set to be held for Ordinary and Advanced Level school leavers in order to uplift and mentor them.

The young poets who are willing to participate are being urged to write a one-page letter of motivation with the deadline for submission being next Friday.

This workshop was initiated as a result of the success of the poetry slam during the Intwasa Festival this year at which young girls showcased their poetry talents after going through training from established mentors.

Intwasa director, Raisedon Baya, said they wanted to catch the girls young.

“100 Girls/100 Voices is aimed at young women who are passionate about women’s issues, sisterhood, self-empowerment and life orientation.

‘‘We have young girls out there that are aspiring to be something in the arts industry, but don’t have the know-how so this workshop will provide them with tools and knowledge to cover that gap,” Baya said.

He added that the initiative meant to mentor young girls in the field of poetry, saw 17 schools participating at the festival with the workshop set to further empower the girl child.

“After the successful 100 Girls/100 Voices this year, we thought it would be good to include other young women in Bulawayo and also give them a learning platform.

‘‘We want to empower them, especially on the challenges they may face as women,” said Baya.

The workshop, Baya said, is also meant to uplift the young women. – @waynecas