Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Hwange

A draw was the fairest result for relegation-threatened Bulawayo Chiefs and Hwange in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at a soaked Luveve Stadium.

A heavy downpour left part of the pitch waterlogged, making it difficult for players to manoeuvre, especially in the middle of the pitch.

Because of the wet surface, players could not string passes around and they tired easily.

However, Hwange were unfortunate not to take the lead in the opening stages of the match as Chiefs goalie, Liberty Chirava, produced a stunning save to deny Nomore Chinyere’s effort.

Chiefs felt hard done by referee Philan Ncube, who turned down what appeared to be a genuine cry for a penalty when veteran defender Andrew Chuma handled in the box.

“I’m not qualified to talk about referees as match officials are usually nearer to action. What I’m happy about is that we took a point but bad weather made it difficult for us to pass the ball around because of a waterlogged pitch. But we gave our best,” said Thulani Sibanda, the Chiefs’ coach.

Hwange coach, Nation Dube, was happy that they collected a point on the road and shared Sibanda’s sentiments that the pitch affected their game plan.

“We had to change our game plan as the weather took us by surprise. However, I’m happy that we managed to avoid defeat and keep up with other relegation-threatened sides,” Dube said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Liberty Chirava, Sikhumbulani Dube, Marlvin Mkolo,Isaac Badu, Brendon Mpofu, Lucky Ndlela, Shepard Mhlanga, Hughe Chikosa, Shadreck Nyahwa, Hussein Zvakavapano (Farau Matare, 50th min), Arthur Musiyiwa

Hwange: Taimon Mvula, Andrew Chuma, Felix Chindungwe, Nomore Chinyere, Lukas Sibanda, Gerald Ndlovu, Admire Banda, Shepard Gadzikwa, Ernest Gwitima, Dingani Maphosa, Lloyd Mutoma (Gilbert Zulu, 55th min)