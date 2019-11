Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent A HARARE based police woman allegedly teamed up with her two brothers and a workmate to assault her ex-husband before stealing R10 000, US$755 and household property worth RTGS$3 970 from him. Magdalene Murota (34) and Thubelihle Dube (35) who are stationed at Morris Depot in Harare, Misai Murota (48) from Mount […]