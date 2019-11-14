Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

Allegedly killing one close relative with two blows of an axe, trying to rape a shop assistant and assaulting another elderly close relative after accusing him of witchcraft has seen a 47-year-old Chinamhora man remanded in custody for trial on four charges.

Killian Shonhiwa Tagarira allegedly killed his uncle on November 7 and also attempted to rape a shop assistant the following day.

He had already, a few weeks before, assaulted another 80-year-old uncle and hurled rocks at an old woman’s house who had, not unreasonably, refused to admit him at midnight.

Tagarira appeared before magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba this week facing four charges of murder, attempted rape, assault and disorderly conduct.

He was remanded in custody to November 25 and told, if he wanted bail, to apply at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Flossy Jambaja alleged that on November 7 at around 2am, Tagarira, armed with an axe, went to his uncle Bernard Shonhiwa’s house and ordered him to come out, saying he came in peace.

Shoniwa was not having that and refused to open the door, so Tagarira broke in, dragged his uncle outside and allegedly smashed his head twice with an axe.

Hearing screams, neighbours rushed over, found Shonhiwa lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

The following night, Tagarira slunk into a shop in the same area at around 7pm and demanded sex from the shop attendant, who was alone.

She refused and retreated into a room, but Tagarira followed, pinned her to the ground, choked and gagged her. But the woman’s sister arrived just in time and started fighting Tagarira, who pushed her way.

While Tagarira was still trying to assault the shop assistant, the sister sought help from villagers who tried to overpower Tagarira.

But he escaped, although the police managed to track him down a few days later.

While the police were arresting him for the alleged murder and attempted rape, two other alleged crimes were reported.

On September 22, while at a funeral, Tagarira accused his grandfather Sabastian Boriwondo of engaging in witchcraft before assaulting him.

More than a month later on October 29, Tagarira went to Moddie Dube’s house around midnight and started pelting her house with stones ordering her to open the door.