Court Reporter

Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami and ward Four councillor Silas Chigora who have been facing charges of malicious damage to property have been acquitted.

The pair was accused of damaging a French door, five window panes and locks at council chambers on July 12 this year.

After a full trial, Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja ruled that the State had failed to provide enough evidence linking the pair to the alleged crime. The two were therefore found not quilty and acquitted.

“After going through evidence that has been brought before this court, it is clear that the State witnesses did not see the two accused committing the offence. The court can therefore not convict people when there is no evidence that they committed the alleged offence,” said Mr Mjanja.

The State allegations were that on July 11 at about 2.30PM the accused persons visited Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube’s office to serve him with a suspension letter.

“During the process an altercation broke out between the pair and Mr Dube and it led to residents and pressure groups joining in support of the Town Clerk.

“The following day, the Mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni lifted the suspension and deferred a special council meeting which the accused persons wanted to hold,” said Mr Marime.

Mr Kambarami and Clr Chigora who had a legal duty to comply with their superior’s directive however defied Mayor Mguni and went ahead to hold an unsanctioned council meeting.