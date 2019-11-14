Lincoln Towindo

All is set for presentation of the National Budget Statement by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube this afternoon.

Minister Ncube this week unveils his second Budget statement in which he is expected to announce far-reaching interventions to ease austerity which he imposed last year.

A small crowd is slowly building up inside Africa Unity Square, adjacent to Parliament Building where the statement will be delivered.

However, rain-heavy clouds above central Harare are threatening to dampen the crowd’s mood with a high likelihood of rains.

Scores of police are milling around the square and are maintaining peace and order during the proceedings.

President Mnangagwa is expected to attend the presentation.

More details to follow…