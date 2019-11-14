— As organizers set ticket price from US$15, for economy class, US$25, for Standard and US$50 for VIP

The organizers of the MTN Liberia Music Awards have announced star-studded performers who are leaders in their respective fields.

MLMA, which is Liberia’s premier music awards, honors artistes whose musical works, released between October 2018 and August 2019, are worthy of recognition.

Now in its sixth edition, the awards ceremony will be held at the famous Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on November 16, 2019.

Some of these star-studded performers who will be making their MLMA performance debut include Bucky Raw, Nuchie Meek, T Floyd, and Takun J.

However, this will be the first time for Bucky Raw and CIC, who have lately been in a fierce battle for the best rapper crown, with beef inclusive, which extended to their respective record labels to perform together.

Both artistes, for the second year in a row, have dominated the MLMA with more than five nods each, particularly the awards three main categories — Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Other artistes expected to performer during the award night include Canc Queen, ldrez, Colorful, Kpokolo Kpakala, MC Caro and JSlught.

Flyer of the artistes that will be performing at the 2019 MLMA

Unlike last year, this year’s MLMA is dominated by lots of rising artists like T. Floyd, JSlught, MC Caro, and Barsee Mocopala Kiloda.

According to Chris Wolo, nominations for the awards begin with the filling in of entry forms by technical people who then submit it to the advisory committee for further scrutiny, to ensure the quality of the nomination.

Mr. Wolo who is the awards’ nomination committee chair, added that the work of the awards’ advisory committee, comprising experts in the various fields of music, is to screen nominations for eligibility and category placement, as well as determine the five finalists in each category.

“The essence of the screenings is to make artistic or technical judgments about the recordings and make sure that each entry is eligible and placed in its proper category,” Mr Wolo added.