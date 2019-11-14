Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

SECRETARY-GENERAL of the Zimbabwe Golf Course Superintendent Association (ZGCSA) Tizai Sithole has been selected as a greenkeeping scholar at the annual Nedbank Golf Challenge starting in Sun City, South Africa, today.

A greenkeeping scholar is responsible for turf management and safeguarding the financial operations of golf facilities in a manner which preserves natural environments and enhances community engagement.

Sithole is doing voluntary greenkeeping and was selected by R&A, a British-based organisation that engages in and supports activities undertaken for the benefit of golf.

R&A has a global network of 158 affiliates, with which it works to promote and develop the game of golf.

Sithole was excited to land the opportunity offered by R&A to manage the course for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

“As volunteers, it is an opportunity to learn and gain experience to prepare a golf course for a major tournament such as this one. I am privileged to have been offered this opportunity by the R&A and Nedbank Challenge organisers,” said Sithole.

“As R&A greenkeeping scholars, we are attached to the tournament course’s greenkeeping team and prepare the course for the golfers to play on. Every morning we get up early to work on the course,” he said.