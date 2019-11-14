Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALL is set for Dr Malinga’s double whammy shows in Bulawayo and Plumtree today with the flying-kick singer expected in the city this afternoon.

The Akulalwa hit-maker is billed to perform at the official opening of 4Js Bar in Plumtree before travelling back to Bulawayo to perform at The Vista later in the night.

Both shows are being organised by Skyz Metro FM with the one at The Vista having Khekhe as the host supported by DJs Dosto, Cue Movement and MTK95.

The radio station’s manager, Godwin Phiri, said all was set for the two shows with Dr Malinga set to meet and greet fans in Bulawayo when he arrives.

“This time, Dr Malinga will be coming for the show and we want him to meet fans around the city. After he lands, he’ll do a radio interview at Skyz Metro FM and then go to Red Café and Bulawayo Centre to meet fans,” said Phiri.

He added: “We’ve put in measures to ensure that both shows happen without a hitch.”

Quizzed if the artiste will manage to perform in two different towns in one day, Phiri said: “He’ll travel to Plumtree first, which is a one-hour drive from Bulawayo, perform there and return to perform at The Vista. We want people to have the time of their lives with Dr Malinga”. He said Malinga’s shows will kickstart the summer programming at Skyz Metro FM. There have been doubts about Dr Malinga fulfilling these gigs after cancelling shows in Bulawayo on two occasions. The first time was his performance at the Umcimbi Wabantu in September which was cancelled at the last minute due to the xenophobic attacks in his country. Fast forward to a month later, another poster was put up, this time for a show called Umcimbi Lite where the artiste was billed to perform at the Large City Hall. Again, he, at the 11th hour, informed organisers that he could not make it with the excuse being that his passport’s pages had been exhausted.