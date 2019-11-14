Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE 2019 edition of the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commanding Inmates’ sports gala will be held at Khami Complex grounds on Saturday.

The event will see five Bulawayo Metropolitan province prison stations, including Khami Maximum, Remand, Khami Medium, Mlondolozi and Bulawayo Prison converging at Khami Complex grounds for the event.

Teams will compete in various sporting disciplines such as football, volleyball, netball, chess, draft and tug of war.

The purpose of the event is to promote interaction of inmates.

ZPCS Bulawayo Metropolitan Province public relations officer Garainashe Moyo said: “We are ready for the event which we expect to be a great success. The event is meant to bring inmates together. The event is also a platform for the inmates to interact with society to demystify myths and misconceptions about our correctional system.

“The participation of inmates in sports enhances their psychological and physical well-being and could be a source of livelihood upon release, if skills are properly nurtured and mastered.”

The ZPCS Commanding Inmates’ sports gala is an annual event on the rehabilitation calendar where inmates gather as one family to showcase their talents and skills in various disciplines.