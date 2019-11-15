Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC make the short trip to Zvishavane tomorrow hoping to spoil FC Platinum’s title chase in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava Stadium.

With Bosso chasing a top-eight finish and FC Platinum in the run to win their third consecutive league title, this will certainly be a mouthwatering match.

Encounters between the two sides have never disappointed and tomorrow’s duel should be no different.

There is no doubt that the fixture has become one of the country’s biggest games over the years. The two sides have a similar type of play based on a neat passing game.

Bosso’s unbeaten run in the league stands at 10 games and their Dutch coach Hendrik Pieter De Jongh is yet to taste defeat since taking charge in September. They are in eighth place with 41 points from 30 games.

Ever since the Dutchman took over, Bosso have been on an upward trajectory, while FC Platinum have had a season to forget. They suffered a player exodus in mid-season and lost the services of long-term coach Norman Mapeza a few months later. All the drama has obviously taken its toll on the team as evidenced by the inconsistencies in their results.

Lizwe Sweswe, who replaced Mapeza, has failed to steady the ship resulting in their fans calling for his axing.

In their previous home game where they lost 0-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs, FC Platinum fans staged a protest after the match baying for Sweswe’s blood.

Sweswe is back at Mandava tomorrow to face a side that humbled him 3-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup three weeks ago. Pressure will obviously be on the coach and his charges, a situation that may sit well with a Bosso outfit that has hit top form of late.

De Jongh said it was not easy for his players as they had to make do with light training before taking on FC Platinum.

“The most important thing now is to use every player so that there are no injuries. The mentality is good, but the most important thing is the injuries, try and reduce them. The shape is good and the mentality is great also, so we are ready for the game,” said De Jongh.

“On Sunday we rest and on Monday and Tuesday we do light training because we will be preparing for the next game and it is not easy.” – @innocentskizoe