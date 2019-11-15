FSG Zimbabwe recently scooped the Professional Service Award of the Year accolade at the recently held Megafest Business Awards. FSG Zimbabwe is a funeral services company that offers unique funeral services and assurance products which are underwritten by Zimnat Life Assurance Company. It is through this partnership that we guarantee our clients quality service as our underwriter is a renowned life office that has stood the test of time.

Celebrating a Life Well Lived

Our product guarantees peace of mind to our clients. In the event of passing on of a loved one, we provide a befitting send off to the departed by celebrating a live well lived.

Prospective policyholders have a choice to choose from the standards, medium, executive and executive plus packages. Our premiums are affordable and we do not compromise on service delivery. We also offer funeral service solutions to walk-in clients at any given time.

Core Benefits

Over and above the standard funeral services, we provide top of the range hearses, mourners’ transport and cash benefits. Our packages guarantee peace of mind to clients during the time of bereavement as we carry the burden on behalf of our clients.

Repatriation

With the realisation that most of our relatives live in the diaspora, we have taken the responsibility of assisting with repatriation of our loved ones in case of a loss in a foreign land. As FSG Zimbabwe, we have professional staff that will assist with all the necessary arrangements to repatriate the deceased so that we give them a befitting send off at home.

Bulawayo Office

Call or visit our Bulawayo branches at 131 George Silundika Street for exceptional services. Through various business synergies, we are capable of providing quality service to our valued clients nationwide. For more information on our products and services, you can contact us on: 029 – 60271/3 or email us on: [email protected]