Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have recovered 665 litres of petrol from illegal fuel dealers near Plumtree Border Post which is suspected to have been smuggled from Botswana.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Phillisani Ndebele said the suspects escaped from the scene heading towards Botswana.

“Police in Matabeleland South recovered 19 x35 litres of petrol which then amounts to 665 litres. Pointers have shown us that these people were smuggling fuel from Botswana into Zimbabwe using plastic containers,” said Chief Inspector Ndebele.

He said police could not establish how many illegal fuel dealers were involved in the smuggling case as they all fled from the scene.

“We could not establish the number of these illegal fuel dealers because they abandoned the place and ran towards Botswana,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to use proper channels and proper containers whenever they are importing goods into Zimbabwe.

“We urge members of the public to declare their goods at the border. People must use proper containers when importing their goods because plastic containers are not safe to transport fuel in,” he said.

“It is not only fuel but all other goods must be transported in proper containers to avoid explosions and loss of lives.”

Recently, police said increasing cases of people crossing the Zimbabwe/ Botswana border illegally were becoming a matter of concern.

Addressing delegates during a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) mass crime awareness campaign at Dingumuzi Stadium in Plumtree, Botswana senior police officer assistant, Superintendent Mothokomedi Ponyane, from Tshesebe police crime office said border jumping has posed a security threat to both countries hence there is need to fight it from both ends.

Since January this year, more than 4 000 Zimbabweans have been arrested for attempting to illegally cross into the neighbouring country.—@missngara