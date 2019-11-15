Compiled by Features Desk

Jacob Bethel Corporation (JBC), one of Zimbabwe’s well renowned manufacturing firms, was recently recognised at the Megafest Business Awards 2019, held on the 8th of November, as the Best Manufacturer in the Southern Region. This award was duly bestowed after the company once again demonstrated its unparalleled commitment to excellence during the 2019 business year.

JBC manufactures a range of conveyor rollers, conveyor frames and pulleys which are used by industry giants in the mining, quarrying and construction sectors in Zimbabwe and beyond. The outstanding quality of the products produced by JBC has seen it acquire and retain a significant market share in the local market as well as gather momentum for the export initiative.

JBC has two well-equipped workshops, in Bulawayo and Harare. The Bulawayo workshop is specifically tailored to manufacture, assemble and repair crushing, screening and ore feeding equipment for the mining and quarrying industries. The Harare facility manufactures drill steels, taper steels, button bits, taper bits, impregnated diamond crowns and reamer shells. Manned by an outstanding technical team, both workshops are geared to develop and design quality bespoke engineering solutions for real world industrial problems.

JBC is also a sales and support agent for Osborn Engineered Products South Africa and is responsible for the well-being of all Osborn equipment used in crushing, screening and feeding. The company stocks spares for these machines, provides field support and machine overhauls.

JBC prides itself in its ability to persistently re-invent itself, moving in tandem with customer requirements. Managing Director, Mr Blessing Munatsi attributed JBC’s success to staff and stakeholders’ commitment to creating synergies that put them in the front line as first port of call for customers in the region.

“This recognition that we receive is a testament to our long term commitment to creating mutually beneficial strategic partnerships and keeping a keen eye on the needs and requirements of our customers. Our staff and management are committed to delivering products and services that delight customers,” said Mr Munatsi.

He further emphasised that the recognition re-enforced that the world was paying attention to the good work the staff and management of JBC was doing.

Mr Munatsi was quoted further saying, “We will definitely continue the upward trajectory. Even the sky is not the limit for JBC, we aim to attain and surpass all expectations, in our quest for market dominance, in accordance with our company vision to be the leader in providing engineering solutions.”

The company has survived tough times by virtue of its inventiveness and drive to continue introducing new products that satisfy and delight the market. JBC recently established a new division, JBC Lubes & Gas; a supplier of lubricants, coolants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to corporates and individuals.

“Our entrance into the market for lubricants and gas is showing great results with several major industrial players gradually adopting our product. We take pride in supplying the best quality of products that are guaranteed to keep critical machinery in industry running smoothly”, said Mr Munatsi.

Asked what customers of JBC can expect in the coming year, the applications engineer, Eng Mondliwethu Nkomo said, “Our drive is to maintain very close and personal relationships with our customers, making us a partner rather than just a supplier. We are committed to finding novel solutions to problems that our customers face and providing value with every interaction. We have traditionally been known for making and supplying products of unmatched quality, it is this reputation that has seen us maintain our edge in the market. As we approach the new year, we plan to double down and deploy every resource at our disposal to making sure that we serve our customer better, providing more cost effective solutions and giving the best turn-around times.”

The Megafest Awards have been known to recognise the best performing organisations and the selection of JBC as the 2019 recipient of the Manufacturer of the Year award is a fitting honour and Zimbabwe is keen to see what this manufacturer has in store for the coming year.