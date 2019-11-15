Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ fans are planning a massive road show to Zvishavane on Saturday for Bosso’s penultimate out of Bulawayo trip of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, where they face champions FC Platinum.

After the visit to Mandava, Highlanders who are on position eight with 41 points, 11 points behind third placed FC Platinum will be left with a road trip to Gweru, where they will face Chapungu on the last day of the season.

Bosso’s resurgence, coupled with them booking a place in the Chibuku Super Cup final has inspired its followers to invade Zvishavane.

A group of Highlanders fans known as “Team Away” that travels for all Bosso out of Bulawayo matches has organized public service vehicles to ferry the team’s followers to Zvishavane at an affordable fee of R100 for a return trip.

“As always, we always encourage safe travelling and we know fans love a high-profile game that is why we are calling on them to be part of the road trip and join the Bosso fans travelling to Zvishavane in vehicles that we’ve organised. The drivers of the vehicles are all of sober habits and those wishing to travel with us can leave their cars at the Highlanders’ club house, which is safe,” said Carlmarx Nkomo, a member of the organizing committee.

He said transport will be available at Tredgold Courts from 10am, with the last vehicle leaving at 12pm.