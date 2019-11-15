Business Reporter

VARIOUS captains of industry on Friday night walked away winners at the Southern Region Megafest Business Awards held at a local hotel in Bulawayo.

Mr Ngonidzashe Paradzai of Hems Africa Engineering won the Businessman of the Year award while Mrs Matilda Muzvondiwa of Matilda Diagnostic Lab was named the Business Woman of the Year.

Other notable winners included Chronicle Editor, Mr Innocent Madonko, who won in the Strategic Leader Category and Mr Worthwhile Mugabe of DSK who won the Top Industrialist Aaward.

Below are some of the winners and categories

Businesswoman of the Year: Matilda Muzvondiwa — Matilda Diagnostic Lab,

Precious Musona — United Refineries, Sikhathele Musaka — Auckley Group.

Businessman of the Year: Ngonidzashe Paradzai — Hems Africa Engineering, Shepard Chavura — Shepco Group, Shasha Gomez — Consha Construction, Kenneth Mhlophe — Nokel.

Outstanding Business Person of the Year: Shasha Gomez — Consha Construction.

CEO of the Year (male): Mqhele Dlodlo — National Univesity of Science and Technology.

Industrialist of the Year: Worthwhile Mugabe — DSK, James Goddard — JR Goddard, Dear Garedema — Roof Truss Tech, Charles Moyo — Gombani African Lodge.

CEO of the Year (female): Shelley Sutherland-MacLeod — Safeguard Zim.

Director of the Year: Arthur Evans — Techno Expert Construction.

Manager of the Year: Demand Gwatinenga — How Mine.

Female Executive of the Year: Nokubekezela Nyuke — Treger Products.

Young and Promising Executive of the Year: Tanaka Muganyi — Tanaka Law Chambers.

Female Entrepreneur of the Year: Kathy Mwanza — Cake Fairy Zim.

Male Entrepreneurs of the Year: Admire Ushe of Swayed Investments and Freeman Mugadza of Sound Kalcha.

Strategic Leaders: Innocent Madonko — Chronicle editor, Elton Gwatidza — How Mine.

Female Executive of the year: Novuyo Mathonsi — Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Shylet Msimanga — Udine Products, Nothando Moyo — Women Inspired, Nokubekezela Nyuke — Treger Products.

Public Sector Leader: Priscillar Nkala — Gwanda Town, Kwanele Manungo —Zimparks.

Award of Excellence: Corporate 24, Owesis Skil, Dulgs.

Best So Invest: Sexual Rights Centre, Liquor Hub.