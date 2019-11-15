During Mthuli Ncube’s 2020 Budget presentation yesterday, the Finance Minister announced that as part of Research and Development efforts the government will set aside resources to launch a space satellite:
The Budget has set aside resources for the Research and Development programme, including the launch of the space satellite.
Mthuli Ncube – Finance Minister
As you would expect many on social media did not react too well to this announcement as there is a feeling that the funds could’ve been allocated to something better:
The Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency was launched last July with a focus on renewable energy mapping, geological minerals mapping, wildlife surveillance and health.
Since that launch, the National Space Agency hasn’t featured much in the public eye until now and it’s not clear if their lack of activity over the past year were as a result of a lack of funds…
