Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Hip hop superstar AKA, renowned DJ Maphorisa, Nasty C, Jah Signal, Winky D and Shekhinah have been added onto the list of entertainers for the Victoria Falls Carnival taking place next month.

The carnival as usual, will be held from December 29 to December 31 in the resort town with the latest artistes to be unveiled set to join the likes of Prince Kaybee, tribal house trio Djembe Monks, DJs Ryan Synth, Jason Le Roux, Raydizz and singer Tammy Moyo.

Festival director, Craig Bright said they want the carnival to be more Afro-centric this year, hence the line-up.

“The whole idea is to create an African experience. We want to be authentically African with 60 percent of artistes being from Zimbabwe. This is a drive to expand more to the rest of Africa with regards to the artistes, as we seek to create an African New Year’s celebration,” said Bright.

He went on to break down the headline acts performing over the three days.

“The train party will be on the 29th and that’s where DJ Maphorisa, Jah Signal, Ryan Synth, and TBass will be at. On the 30th, AKA, Shekhinah, Djembe Monks and Sereetsi & The Natives from Botswana will take care of business at the Vic Falls Farm School.

“The last day of the carnival, New Year’s Eve, will have performances from Winky D, Flying Bantu, Tammy Moyo, Prince Kaybee and DJ Colestraw. These are just the headline acts and the other acts will be slotted in during the three days.”

He said for the Train Party there will be three locomotives that will transport people to and from the secret venue.

Ticket sales for the carnival, Bright said, were moving steadily. He encouraged people planning to attend the carnival not to limit themselves to carnival activities but budget for other adrenaline activities which they can partake in in the world wonder town during the day.

“We want people to experience the Victoria Falls throughout the three days. They should go bungee jumping, visit the falls, go bungee jumping and all, and at night, we celebrate,” said Bright.