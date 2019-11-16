Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) has released its provisional calendar for the 2020 season with the association retaining some of its major events.

Naaz president Tendai Tagara said the association was looking forward to the coming year as they aim to have a large pool of athletes qualifying for the Olympics.

“Our main objective is to send full teams to all major events, getting new partners and having more middle-distance runners because we have had challenges in this discipline. We retained most of our main events.

We expect the JM Busha Track and Field to be bigger and better. We expect a high level of competition as athletes push for Olympic qualifying,” said Tagara.

In Bulawayo, the Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) Cross Country Championships will open proceedings on January 11 with the first track and field event of the year taking place at White City Stadium the next day.

BAB will also play host to the PPC Matopos 33 Miler as well as the Nkulumane Half Marathon in the mid-year.

The BAB annual elective general meeting is scheduled for November 28.

Next up for the BAB is the Track and Field Championships at White City Stadium on November 24. The last race of the BAB season is the Liquor Hub Fun Run next month.

BAB chairman, Manuel Mpofu said: “We are excited about the upcoming year, the major goal is ensuring that we have athletes qualifying for the Olympics.” – @innocentskizoe