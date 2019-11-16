Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

PREPARATIONS are underway for the Zifa Level One coaching course set for November 25 to December 3 at Raylton Sports Club.

Level One coaching is the stepping stone of coaching, teaching participants how to coach the game and working with players from the grassroots level.

Zifa Southern Region administrator Augustine Ndlovu said the course fee has been pegged at $360.

Facilitators and instructors for the coaching course are yet to be announced.

Zifa executive committee member Bryton Malandule encouraged teachers in primary and secondary schools to take part in the elementary course.

“We always prefer level one coaches to be primary or secondary school teachers, so we encourage schools to send their teachers for proper training. Our job as a technical and development committee is to ensure that we train as many coaches as possible so that our football is run by people that are qualified, especially for junior development,” said Malandule

Malandule also said they are targeting retired players.

“We are also targeting former players and urging them to come and learn. A football career is very short and there is always life after a football career, and we are also encouraging them to come through not to achieve level one but level two and if resources are permitting Caf C,” he said.

Zifa has been conducting grassroots coaching courses since 2017 as part of the association’s plan to equip lower level coaches.