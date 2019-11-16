Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has ordered Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) to immediately register the Rainbow Amateur Netball League as its affiliate in a major victory for the Melody Garikai-led Ranl executive.

Also as part of the supreme sports body’s directive, Zina must hold an elective congress by no later than January 31, 2020.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission has directed that Zina, as the sole authority responsible for netball in Zimbabwe, register the Rainbow Amateur League, subject to Zina’s constitution lodged and registered with the Sports and Recreation Commission in 2007. Additionally, the Sports and Recreation Commission has directed that Zina convene an extraordinary general meeting to elect an executive. The extraordinary general meeting should be conducted no later than 31st January, 2020,” reads the order by the SRC board.

Rainbow Amateur Netball League has been fighting to be registered for the past two years but Zina would not budge, accusing the breakaway league of sinister motives despite all but just a few teams joining Ranl.

Last month, concerned netball administrators and umpires petitioned the SRC over a cocktail of corporate governance issues that Zina were not adhering to, including but not limited to, the failure to recognise its Constitution as well as operating using two Constitutions.