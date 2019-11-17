Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Dance group, Bolamba Arts and Zinjaziyamluma will be headlining the Signature Bar’s first anniversary celebrations next Saturday.

Event organisers said preparations for the celebrations of one of Bulawayo’s hippest spots, were going well with Bolamba being invited because of their patronage at the spot.

“November is a very special month for us at The Signature Bar and Lounge as we’ll be celebrating our first anniversary. Preparations for the celebrations are going well so far and when the day comes, we’ll be ready,” said the Signature Bar’s management.

Having launched their debut album at Signature Bar, Bolamba have been performing at the bar frequently this year.

The Gwanda group said it was glad to have been invited to the celebrations of the spot which has been crucial in their growth in Bulawayo.

“We’ve performed at The Signature Bar quite regularly and performing there on their first anniversary means a lot to us.

“They’ve given us a platform to showcase our act and market ourselves in Bulawayo and we’re very grateful to them for that,” said Bolamba Arts director, Mthabisi Dube.

“We are excited to be part of the celebrations as this will also give us a platform to once again showcase our music to the people of Bulawayo and that always means a lot to us,” added Dube.- @waynecas