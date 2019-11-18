Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

SIXTY children took part in the Soccer Boot Camp held at Raylton Sports Club in Bulawayo last Friday.

The Boot Camp for boys and girls interested in developing their football skills was hosted by the Young Flying Stars Sports Academy (YFSSA).

Among techniques covered by the training programme were dribbling, shooting, strength building, heading, goalkeeping, teamwork, passing and ball control.

YFSSA founder Collen Nyambiya said they aim to develop football at the grassroots level for those eager to learn.

“We are trying to increase participation in sports by children. Some love sport, but do not know where to go; most boys and girls in Bulawayo believe they can be the next (Marvelous) Nakamba or even (Lionel) Messi, but they can only achieve this by starting early to master football skills. There is no shortcut in this game,” said Nyambiya.

“The world all over they’re looking for the next great player and the boys and girls here want to have a shot. We’re giving them an opportunity to play and learn the beautiful rich game of football. Catch them young.”

Former Railstars, Motor Action and Highlanders centre-forward Njabulo Ncube was the guest of honour and he interacted with the children and showed them a few skills in a bid to inspire them.

The academy also has an Under-20 Young Flying Stars team that competes in the Under-20 Bulawayo Province Junior League where it’s presently second on the table with 46 points, just two points behind log leaders Ajax Hotspurs.