Amazon too hasn’t had the best year. According to a CNN report, Amazon reported that profits for the quarter ending in September declined 28% as compared to the same quarter from a year ago. Also, the company’s cloud division, AWS (Amazon Web Services) lost an important $10 billion Pentagon project to Microsoft. This led to Microsoft’s share prices to climb quickly while Amazon’s share price tanked, depleting close to $7 billion of Bezos’ networth.

Microsoft share prices have already climbed nearly 48% this year, adding up to Bill Gates’ growing wealth. CNN says that Bill Gates briefly overtook Bezos last month after Amazon had shared its first profit drop in almost two years, but its expected that the Microsoft’s co-founder will hold the title for longer this time around.

Image credit: The Times