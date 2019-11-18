Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WHILE having lately turned Barbourfields Stadium into a fortress, Highlanders have struggled to register victory in matches out of Bulawayo in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Bosso’s last win on the road was a 1-0 dismissal of Triangle United on July 22, 2018. That win at Gibbo Stadium was followed by eight losses and 12 draws; the latest being the goalless draw against defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Ironically, Bosso’s last loss out of Bulawayo also came at the hands Triangle United, a 2-1 defeat in August this season.

Since then, Bosso have gone on to draw five times against Hwange (0-0), Herentals (1-1), ZPC Kariba (1-1), Dynamos (1-1) and FC Platinum (0-0).

While traits of controversies have dogged some of their away matches in which two of their players Andrew Mbeba and Prince Dube got red cards, the last stalemate against FC Platinum left fans at Mandava Stadium convinced that a draw was the fairest result, although the platinum miners might feel a little bit hard done by a penalty appeal waved away by the referee when their theatrical DR Congo import Guvye Nsiala appeared to have been hacked down inside the box by Mbeba as he attempted to go for the kill.

Perhaps he didn’t get the decision because of his theatrics that saw the officials ignoring the foul.

“Great result again, a very good team that plays until the last day for the league title. Great job boys and big thanks to our great fans,” Bosso head coach Pieter de Jongh posted on his Twitter handle after the match on Saturday.

Highlanders are now left with one away trip to Gweru to take on Chapungu before rounding off the season with two home matches against relegation fighting neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs and Manica Diamonds.