Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Boxing Federation in partnership with GISSA Promotions will hold the inaugural Petros Masiyambumbi Amateur Boxing Memorial Tournament in Bulawayo at the end of this month.

Tournament organisers are expecting at least 150 amateur boxers from the country’s 10 provinces as well as the Army School of Sports to attend the November 30 bill at Homestead Conference Centre.

Farai Nyamadzawo, spokesperson for the organisers, said the competition will be used to identify talented boxers by the national association.

“Our aim is to identify natural talent at a young age and also expose boxers to modern coaching techniques.

“We want to expose Bulawayo boxers to competitive boxing and keep them active.

“In Bulawayo we have good boxers, but no one is supporting them or sponsoring them, so we want to give them a platform to showcase their boxing talent,” said Nyamadzawo.

“This will become an annual event and we’ve also invited officials from the Sports and Recreation Commission as well as the Sports Ministry to grace our event,” she said. — @ZililoR