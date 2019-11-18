Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER getting their appetite whet by South Africa’s Dr Malinga last week, Plumtree residents who clearly enjoyed the rare performance, have said they want more international acts to perform in their town.

Dr Malinga was the headline act during the official opening of 4Js Bar last week on Thursday. The last Mzansi act to perform in Plumtree was Freddie “Amadamara” Gwala about seven years ago.

Dr Malinga, the Via Orlando hit-maker, was in the country for a two-legged show on the same day, one at The Vista in Bulawayo and the other at 4Js Bar. It was in Plumtree that he seemed to have had a telling effect as some of the hundreds that thronged 4Js Bar said they want more of the same.

“The Dr Malinga show was lit. It was better seeing him live than on television like we usually do. It was awesome and we’d love for more celebrities to come to the small town and improve entertainment,” said one Nozithelo Mhlophe.

Another fun lover, Khulumani Ndebele said their appetite for international acts had been whet by Dr Malinga so they are now expecting more acts.

“I really enjoyed myself during the Dr Malinga show as there was good music and sound. It was a night to remember and as a person who lives in Plumtree, I’d like such shows to be held here more often,” said Ndebele.

One Prince Mapingure urged show promoters not to look down on the border town.

“This show made people realise that there is a ready market in Plumtree as people love international acts. Promoters shouldn’t look down on the border town as we can compete with other places such as Bulawayo and Harare,” said Prince Mapingure.

For Emmanuel Ngwenya, the show proved to be one to remember as some of his friends failed to report to work the following day.

“It was a Thursday and some of us had to go to work the next day. But because of Dr Malinga, some ended up not being able to report to work after having too much fun,” said Ngwenya.

Dumisani “DJ Yugoe” Magalane of Toundtainment, a promotional company based in Plumtree, said they were happy to be part of such a successful show.