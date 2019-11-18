As we all know, EcoCash was undergoing 24-hour maintenance from Saturday 9 PM (it ended up stretching to this morning).

When EcoCash started working again last night a number of people who use the mobile money platform complained that the upgrade wasn’t good enough since the option to buy airtime was absent at the time.

The option is now available and the simple explanation given was that the upgrade wasn’t complete when the platform came back online. This didn’t stop a number of people from criticising EcoCash at the time:

Saka ecocash hakusisina Airtime facilities..

Your have to use Sasai to buy Airtime and bundles using Ecocash balance….Self destruction mode activated pic.twitter.com/GUOX43E9jZ — SirGweru🇿🇼 (@SirGWERU) November 17, 2019

@econetzimbabwe why can’t we buy airtime anymore on ecocash after your upgrade? Or is it a technical glitch? — Lattillandlovu (@lattillandlv1) November 18, 2019