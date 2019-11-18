Since coming back online last night around 9 PM as promised, EcoCash has been a hot mess, with intermittent service being the order of the day for users of the mobile money platform.

Initially, there was some confusion regarding the functionality to buy airtime via EcoCash which seemed to no longer be available last night. These rumours were dispelled by Cassava Smartech’s social media team which alerted customers that the upgrades were in fact still underway despite the fact that users could now access EcoCash.

This morning however EcoCash sent out the following message to subscribers:

Please be advised that the EcoCash system upgrade has been completed succesfully. All EcoCash services are restored. Live Life the EcoCash Way.

Upon receipt of such a message, one would think things are A-Okay but that’s not really the case and at the time of writing some users are getting a “system busy error message” when they try to access the app. Others have also reported that accessing the platform has been extremely slow whilst some are saying the option to buy airtime has disappeared once again.

It seems like the system maintenance is still ongoing or there was a glitch due to the upgrades carried out and unfortunately for both consumers and developers at EcoCash, there is a bit of a crisis.