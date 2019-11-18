Ray Bande in Rusape

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

TIMIRE Mamvura’s 33rd minutes strike was all that Manica Diamonds needed to dismiss Bulawayo Chiefs in a dull Castle Lager Premiership football encounter at Vengere yesterday.

The Gem Boys, who have now taken their tally to 41 and virtually safe from relegation, will date Highlanders (away), Chapungu (home) and Black Rhinos in the remaining three matches of the season.

Those who decided not to watch this match, most probably because of the light showers that were received in the farming town of Rusape on a cloudy Sunday afternoon, did not lose much as the match lacked deeply in skill and creativity.

From the first whistle it was a balanced affair as play switched from one end to the other. Both teams exchanged raids but without much in terms of goals. However, it was former Dynamos player Timire Mamvura who thrust Manica Diamonds into the lead with a ferocious low shot from just outside the box, beating a flat-footed Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper David Bizani.

Manica Diamonds coach Johanisi “Dutch Mentor’’ Nhumwa praised his boys for getting the result the team badly needed.

“A win is a win and we badly needed this victory. I am happy the boys applied themselves well and got the result we wanted.

“We are not resting on our laurels. We will fight hard to the bitter end so that we not only evade relegation but we end the season on a respectable position,” he said.

His opposite number Thulani Sibanda said they will fight on to evade relegation.

“We were just unlucky to have lost this. We could have won it just as our opponents won.

“That is the name of the game, you win some you lose some. We will fight on and we’re confident of surviving relegation,” he said.