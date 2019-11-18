Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Zvishavane-based sungura musician Gift Amuli is back in the studio after a two-year sabbatical.

The Wamatuka hit-maker who is working on his eighth album, vehemently dismissed rumours that he has dumped the guitar to venture into mining business. His last offering titled Masvingo was released in 2017. He went quiet thereafter, forcing fans to conclude that he had quit making music.

In an interview, Amuli said he was still in the game with his latest offering set to be ready by early December.

“Of course I’ve interests in mining, but music remains my passion. I love music, it’s my life and I’ll never ditch it for anything. To show people that I’m still in the game, I’ve been doing live shows here and there,” said Amuli.

“Also, I’m currently in studio working on my eighth album which I’m about to conclude. It’ll ideally be launched in December in Harare.”