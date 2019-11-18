Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

TWO Safeguard Security employees died on the spot yesterday after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a tree while trying to avoid a head-on collision on a curve in Bulawayo’s Suburbs suburb.

The accident near The Amphitheatre occurred just after 10AM as the vehicle was driving to Suburbs from the city’s central business district along Fourth Avenue Extension.

It is alleged that the driver of the car was speeding and attempted to overtake another vehicle on a curve while there was an oncoming vehicle resulting in the fatal accident.

No other person was injured in the accident.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene at about 11am the bodies of the two victims were yet to be retrieved and traffic police officers were at the site.

Safeguard Security staff at the scene declined to comment.

A source said the two accident victims were part of the security company’s rapid response team but did not disclose if they had been rushing to an emergency at the time of their deaths.

Members of the public were milling around the scene, waiting for the cops to retrieve the bodies.

“From the look of things, the driver could have been speeding. We are told that the accident occurred as he was trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle as he was trying to overtake on the curve. Surprisingly, the tree they rammed into did not even have a scratch. But this accident only points to speeding,” said one of those who were at the scene. Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said: “I have heard of the accident but because I’m out of office I do not have specific information on it. However, as police we appeal to members of the public to exercise caution on the roads to avoid unnecessary loss of lives. Drivers should follow the rules of the road.” —@nqotshili.