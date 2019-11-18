Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Axe-wielding musician, Madlela Skhobokhobo has been added onto the line-up of a forthcoming show to be headlined by Jah Prayzah (JP) in Bulawayo.

Madlela who is preparing for his wedding next month, has replaced afro-sensation Mbeu for the show slated for the Homestead Conference Centre next Friday.

Also performing on the night will be Gwanda’s fast-rising Master Zhoe.

One of the show’s organisers, Assan Mandizvidza Mugumbate said all was set for the show with Madlela being added due to public demand.

“We saw it fit to include Madlela Skhobokhobo after fans requested for him to perform at the show. Looking at the fact that he has a large following in Bulawayo, we decided to honour the fans,” said Mugumbate.

Madlela who will be sharing the stage with the Sadza Nemuriwo hit-maker for the first time, said he is elated to be performing alongside JP.

“It’s an honour to be performing with Jah Prayzah. He’s currently the biggest musician in Zimbabwe according to how I see it, so sharing the stage with him is a big honour,” said Madlela.

He said he has performed with other greats, Winky D, Alick Macheso and Leonard Zhakata among many others and was yearning to perform with JP as he was the only big artiste he had not yet performed with.

Madlela, who is also an actor, added that show attendees would be in for a rare treat as he has new projects which he will showcase at the gig.

“I promise my fans a superb performance. I’ll also use the opportunity to sample new songs which I’m currently working on in preparation for a new album which I’ll drop early next year,” he said.

Jah Prayzah who last performed in Bulawayo in April, is expected back in the country this week after a successful shindig at the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai this past weekend where he shared the stage with Africa’s [email protected]_mthire.