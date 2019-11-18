Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

JOHN Tallach High School pupils have won the first and third prizes in the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Matabeleland North provincial letter writing competition while a Hlangabeza High School pupil landed the second prize.

The 2019 letter writing competition ran under the theme “Write a letter about your hero.”

In his address during the prize giving ceremony on Wednesday, head of the Universal Services Fund (USF) Mr Tichafa Makuru said POTRAZ is sponsoring a nationwide letter writing competition.

“POTRAZ is on a nationwide drive which aims to improve English language for every pupil who is 15 years and below. We are grooming pupils from a tender age to prepare them for the future. If they excel in their studies, we also sponsor them with scholarship to study abroad,” said Mr Makuru.

John Tallach High School Form Two pupil, Nqobile Dube claimed the first prize and walked away with a certificate, stationary hamper, t- shirt and a cheque for $4 549 ,56.The second prize went to Hlangabeza High school pupil Pindile Magagula, a Form Three pupil.

She got a certificate, stationary hamper, t- shirt and a cheque for ZW$3 033, 06. Carren Pamacheche, a Form Two pupil at John Tallach High School won the third prize. She was awarded a certificate, stationary hamper, t- shirt and a cheque for ZW$1 316,53.— @missngara