Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

One of the spouses to the late national hero Aguy Clement Georgias’ has been removed from her role as the executor of the deceased estate, paving way for a fresh edict meeting to choose a neutral person to administer the estate.

Born Aguy Zvavahera Ushe in Chivhu, 84 years ago, Georgias died of heart and kidney complications on December 19, 2015 and was declared a national hero. His estate has been a point of contention at the High Court pitting his three children—Anthony, Diana and Lynette Georgias against the late’s other spouse Jane Georgias.

More to follow…