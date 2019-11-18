Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

IN a bid to boost its membership drive, Zifa Southern Region Division One League side Mainline have partnered popular retail outlet Greens Supermarket where supporters can acquire membership cards and the team’s regalia.

Greens Supermarket has outlets in Bulawayo and Plumtree.

Now in its second year in the First Division, Mainline enjoy massive support from the Plumtree community and draws significant crowds when playing at Dingumuzi Stadium in the border town.

“The partnership with Greens Supermarket is just one of the many initiatives that we are embarking on with different stakeholders to grow the Mainline FC brand because football is now big business, which should not be restricted to the football pitch.

“It’s important that our supporters easily access membership cards and what better outlet than Greens Supermarket, which is right on their doorsteps here in Plumtree town,” said club co-director Jonathan Ndlovu.

Ndlovu said despite him and co-director Mkhulunyelwa Nkomo being the financial muscle behind the club, supporters still played a vital role in the future existence of the club and their input will always be taken seriously.

“Mainline FC is a community team and without the supporters we would be nothing, so their contributions through the supporters’ chapters are always welcome and will be taken seriously,” he said.

The official launch of the club’s partnership with Greens Supermarket will be held in Plumtree at the end of the 2019 season.

The season has been difficult for the team, which at one time wallowed in the relegation zone, but the club leadership is hopeful of better fortunes next year.

“It’s been a difficult year; we have learnt our lessons and it’s important that we plan ahead and that starts with identifying players that we need to bolster our squad for next year, a process that we have already started,” Ndlovu said.

The club will hold host a players’ awards event after the curtain comes down on the 2019 season to reward those that stood above the rest in ensuring the club survived the chop. — @RaymondJaravaza