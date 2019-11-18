Kiyapili Sibanda in Johannesburg

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED rapper Mlungisi “Mlue Jay” Moyo is working on his debut album which he is hoping to release early next year.

The album will be a follow up of his EP, They Need Me which he released in July.

The Bulawayo-born artiste said he decided to work on an album after his EP received positive feedback with some of the songs being playlisted on radio stations.

He said the forthcoming album will feature Cal Vin, 88 Plug Beats, Procava The Beast and some African giants.