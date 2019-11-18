Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LANCELOT Ndlovu and Shyleen Whiteman were crowned Mr and Miss Sports Model at Club Hashtag on Saturday night.

Ndlovu and Whiteman, who both train at Body Works Gym, were adjudged the best male and female models at the well-attended event.

The competition was sponsored by Body Works Gym, Club Hashtag and Sports Zone.

Competition in the men’s category only attracted three contestants and Ndlovu, who has taken part in bodybuilding contests locally and outside the country, easily saw off the challenges of Samuel Chuwada and Mdumiseni Moyo to take the gong.

The women’s event was tough, with six contestants vying for the title. Whiteman took the honours, with Lisa Chikerema emerging second and Audrey Dlodlo taking third place.

The winners and every participant received various cash prizes, medals and hampers.

The judges, who included Bulawayo’s best female bodybuilder Kylie MacDonald, were looking for appearance, confidence on stage and body cuts, among others.

Club Hashtag events and marketing manager Michael Keogh, popularly known in entertainment circles as Obama, said the show was a success, as the judging panel had a tough time coming up with the winners.

“The show was a huge success and the models were amazing. The judges had a difficult decision to make because all models were on point,” Keogh said.

He expressed gratitude to their co-sponsors for ensuring that all contestants were rewarded for their efforts.

“Big thanks to Body Works Gym and Sports Zone for adding value to the evening. The turnout was brilliant and our patrons were overwhelmed with satisfaction,” he said.

Body Works Gym director Nathan Greenland is hopeful the show will get bigger with more financial support next year.

“It was a great show; hopefully next year will be bigger with more sponsors. Contestants were all in good shape and gave a good account of themselves, as this was the first time most had been on such a stage,” Greenland said.

He was impressed by the women, most of whom were on a stage for the first time.

“It was great to see so many ladies on stage just proving our point that once you start feeling healthy and fit, you gain confidence. It’s not easy to stand in front of thousands of people without confidence, so yes I’m over the moon for those ladies.” — @Mdawini_29