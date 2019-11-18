Surprisingly, these apps were offered by some leading phone makers

These bugs were found after analysing 29 different manufacturers like Cubot and Doogee. Now, the surprising bit is, this list doesn’t just include low-key smartphone brands like Cherry and Cubot but also some big industry leaders like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, and ASUS. Notably, Samsung devices had 33 vulnerable apps while Xiaomi had 15.

No word on the action taken

The report from Kryptowire only highlighted the vulnerability but there’s no clarity on how the smartphone makers would deal with this issue. According to CNET, an average Android devices come with almost 100 to 400 pre-installed apps so it seems like Google will have a lot of work to monitor and evaluate the amount of apps before they are installed.

Currently, neither Google nor the smartphone companies have commented on the matter, but we hope that soon the developers and manufacturers would take the issue into notice and take necessary action to keep their customers safe.