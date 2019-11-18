Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava artiste Ben Pol has released a list of what he perceives as the top 15 musicians in Tanzania in the past 10 to 20 years.

The list which he posted on his twitter handle also includes him, but has omitted some big names in the Bongo Flava industry.

Those who made it on the Monday November 18, 2019 list include Wasafi Label boss Diamond Platinum.

Surprisingly despite the country having a host of female entertainers it is only multi award winning Lady Jaydee who makes it to the list.

The list includes Ngwair, Prof Jay, Dully Sykes, Juma Nature, AY, Fid Q, Mwana FA and Joh Makini.

These in no particular order are followed by Mr. Blue, Ali Kiba, G Nako and Nikki Mbishi.