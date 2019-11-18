Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ coach Joey Antipas says finding the right combinations will be key to the national team getting a positive result against Zambia in their second Group H game in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tomorrow.

The match is set for the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka at 6pm and the Warriors will be eager to collect maximum points against the Zambians, who were hammered 5-0 by Algeria in their opening match.

The Warriors played to a disappointing nil-all draw against the Zebras of Botswana in their opening qualifier in Harare on Friday in one of the worst performances by the national side at home in recent memory.

“We have to go there and fight. What will be important is to come up with the right combinations to come out with a result. If you look at international football at the moment, it’s not easy as well because what used to be smaller nations are picking up and doing well. Morocco drew with Mauritania at home, Togo lost to Comoros and we drew with Botswana, so there are no more small nations,” said Antipas.

“Most teams are on the up, probably because they have got the money for development of the game, while here Zifa has no money. If you look at Botswana and these other countries, they have the money, but Zifa is broke. They have challenges with former employees and other issues and all we can do is hope that things will change,” he said.

Antipas must find the right balance between the midfield and attack against Zambia.

His team selection and tactics contributed to the lacklustre performance against Botswana on Friday after his side failed to trouble the Zebras. The state of the National Sports Stadium pitch did not help, as it resembled a pasture and made good football virtually unplayable.

Botswana came looking for a draw and succeeded, as the Warriors had no answer for the Zebras’ defensive approach.

The Warriors clearly lacked creativity in the middle of the park and failed to trouble the Zebras.

Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona all started, but they failed to turn the heat on Botswana.

It was Musona’s inclusion in the starting line up that puzzled many due to his lack of game time at his Belgian side Anderlecht and his inactivity was laid bare, as he struggled to cope.

Musona, Ovidy Karuru, Marshall Munetsi and Knox M’tizwa all had an evening to forget.

Substitutes Kuda Mahachi and Prince Dube, who were introduced late in the game, gave a good account of themselves to warrant a starting berth against Chipolopolo.

The Warriors left Harare for Lusaka yesterday afternoon.

Travelling Warriors squad

Elvis Chipezeze, Simbarashe Chinani, Ian Nekati, Cliff Moyo, Kelvin Moyo, Teenage Hadebe, Partson Jaure, Alec Mudimu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Butholezwe Ncube, Ovidy Karuru, Khama Billiat, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knox M’tizwa, Knowledge Musona, Prince Dube — @innocentskizoe