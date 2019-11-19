Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

TWELVE beauties will be vying for the Miss Inyathi crown at a pageant slated for the Inyathi Youth Centre on December 6.

The pageant, which is now in its fourth year, is meant to uplift and nurture up-and-coming young models from the Inyathi community. The winner is set to walk away with ZW$1 000, first runner up ZW$500 and second runner up, ZW$350.

Miss Inyathi co-ordinator, Ryan Mpofu, said preparations were going on well with the models’ registration underway.

“Registration is underway and we’ve been getting young women interested in participating, signing up. This Saturday, we’ll be screening for the finalists and we’re confident we’ll get the best,” said Mpofu. He said they are hoping to get 12 contestants who will take to the ramp.

The pageant, Mpofu said, will be held in partnership with the Bulawayo City Council and Urban Culture Magazine with organisers encouraging people to attend the event in their numbers to watch young ladies showcase their beauty and brains.

“We encourage people to come through and support the young women as we will also have artistes performing. We’ll unveil the artistes as soon as we finalise contracts with them,” said Mpofu.

The current economic crunch in the country, Mpofu said, has been a major hiccup, but they are soldiering on.

“We’re managing to organise the event smoothly despite financial challenges we’re facing and we grateful to our partners for their help.”

Entrance fees has been pegged at ZW$4 for general sitting, ZW$10 for VIP and ZW$20 for VVIP. – @waynecas.