It appears the minimum airtime purchase you can make on EcoCash might be getting a 150% increase from $2 to $5. That’s currently the message popping up when users try to buy airtime for anything less than $5:

There is a bit of confusion on whether these are permanent changes or if they are tied to the fact EcoCash has been going through serious problems and we couldn’t reach EcoCash representatives at the time of going to press.

What further puts this in doubt is that in the morning a similar error was popping up but with the minimum being $3.

In the event that the changes are permanent, you’ll still be able to buy airtime for a $1 using Techzim’s airtime bot on WhatsApp (0718049280). The bot is currently not processing airtime orders because of the EcoCash outage but once the EcoCash outage is over.