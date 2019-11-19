Business Reporter

ECOCASH has announced that it has successfully migrated to a new platform and is now addressing post-cutover stabilisation issues.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Eddie Chibi, the chief executive officer of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, the parent company of EcoCash, said:

“We successfully implemented the planned upgrade of EcoCash to a new, more secure platform, and would like to thank our valued customers for their patience over this period.

“We are now dealing with post-cutover stability issues to optimise the availability of various EcoCash services across the new platform, and once again request our customers to bear with us as this may result in intermittent service.”

EcoCash announced a planned major upgrade of its platform last week to improve system availability, user experience, security and long-term capacity issues.

EcoCash handles millions of transactions per day and is the largest mobile transacting platform in the country.

It is a part of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe, the fintech and digital smartech company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.